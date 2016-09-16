Watch Repair Now Easy and Accessible with Fixmywatch.com Site Launch

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --Fixing a favorite wrist watch or bringing a family heirloom back to life has never been easier. Today, the International Watch Service Center, a Löwen Watch Group Company, announced the launch of Fixmywatch.com. The new website makes it easy for customers to ship their broken timepieces to the International Watch Service Center's state-of-the-art service center for a free repair estimate.



Until now, accessing quality watch repair has been out of reach for many people. Big box retailers or jewelers typically lack the training and specialized tools required to repair wrist watches according to manufacturer's specifications. Fixmywatch.com removes those barriers by providing industry-leading service to anyone, anywhere.



"Watchmaking is an art that requires technical skill and investment in specialized equipment", says Daniel Fraga, EVP of Operations at the International Watch Service Center. "Fixmywatch.com acts as the online portal to the International Watch Service Center and gives anybody in the world access to Swiss-grade watch repair at their fingertips."



Receiving a free repair estimate from the International Watch Service Center is a quick and simple process. Customers can visit http://www.fixmywatch.com and follow the prompts to enter customer information and details about their repair needs. Fixmywatch.com provides a free shipping label to the International Watch Service Center using the customer's choice of USPS or FedEx. Once the watch arrives at the International Watch Service Center, a trained watchmaker follows an 11-point, detailed inspection to identify any necessary or recommended repairs. After the customer approves the repair, the watch is serviced and undergoes a quality-control inspection to ensure a successful repair before being shipped back to the customer.



With over 30 years of watch repair and service experience and more than 7 million watches serviced, the International Watch Service is the official repair center for multiple national brands. Their expertise allows them to repair any brand name watch.



