Water Damage Restoration: A Growing Concern for Homeowners

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --Property Water Damage



Water damage is a frustrating situation for any home or business owner. Untreated water damage can cause several different types of property damage including: rotting of wood, mold, rusting of steel, and delaminating of materials such as plywood. Property water damage is a growing concern for property owners. The American Insurance Association reports that, "water damage claims have been growing faster than other components of homeowners insurance". If a property owner suspects water damage in their property it is important to call an Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) right away to assess any damage to your home or business.



Where can Water Damage Originate?



Water damage can occur from many different household sources. A washing machine overflow, a dishwasher leakage, clogged toilets, and broken, leaking pipes all can cause water damage. In fact, the EPA predicts that 13.7% of all water used in the home is from water leaks. A slight crack in a property owner's piping can become a huge problem later if left unfixed. A pipe inspection, once a year is recommended to prevent a potential financial catastrophe later on. If a property owner suspects a leak, they should immediately hire a restoration company.



Health Hazards



In addition to financial problems, untreated water damage can also cause major health complications. Water damage left unrepaired will eventually cause mold, which can pose a huge health risk for a property owner and their family. If they notice gradual discolorations that appear in their property, this may be the first sign of mold caused by leaking pipes, roof damage, siding damage, or ground and surface water. As a home or business owner, it is easy to ignore signs of mold. You may assume slight discoloration on your walls may be caused by normal household wear and tear. However, there is a chance that the discoloration is mold caused by untreated water damage. Mold can spread throughout a property and can cause the following symptoms: difficulty breathing, rashes, tiredness, nasal congestions, and headaches.



Restoring your Property



Different methods of restoration may be used to repair a property owner's home or business. This depends on the amount of water and the time the water has remained motionless. Water damage restoration can be performed by a number of different inexperienced individuals including: property management teams, building maintenance personal, or even the property owners themselves. However, it is recommended that a property owner hires an IICRC remediation company that can appropriately assess their water damage and draw up a repair plan to save their property from immediate and future damage.



An IIRC Remediation company such as First Choice Restoration of Philadelphia can provide the following services:



A. Sanitization of affected areas

B. Deodorization of affected areas

C. Structural Drying

D. Dehumidify rooms

E. Negative air scrubbing

F. Water removal

G. Mold Removal



Individuals interested in hiring an established water damage restoration company in the Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Camden County areas can contact First Choice Restoration by visiting their website or by speaking with a customer service representative by calling 1-800-370-0770. Let First Choice Restoration, be your first choice!



About First Choice Restoration

First Choice Restoration is a water, mold, fire, and smoke remediation company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The company also operates additional offices throughout other areas of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company has been assisting homeowners and businesses with water, mold, fire, and smoke cleanup for over 40 years.