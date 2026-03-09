Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2026 --Water damage is often associated with natural flooding; however, this isn't the only reason in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas that clients might experience the need for water damage restoration services. Burst pipes, sewer line backups, and other scenarios can be just as damaging. T.A.C.T. of Detroit are the water damage restoration experts and will provide a step-by-step process for drying things out, pulling out the damage, and then rebuilding. Getting to the water damaged area as quickly as possible is of the utmost importance in order to minimize the potential damage to the building. Once they are on site, the first order of business is to remove any standing water and perform a water damage inspection. Care must also be taken because the water is likely contaminated, so specialized gear is required in order to remain safe. Contact them right away when clients have water damage to their property.



Until the water and associated moisture are removed from the area, nothing else matters. The standing water that is present at the property can cause structural damage the longer it is left without removing it, and other materials can absorb the water and continue the damage. Air circulation is imperative, and they will use dehumidifiers to help remove the humidity before any reconstruction can happen. Once the water is gone, they can start to remove the affected materials.



Once all of the damaged materials are removed, cleaning and sanitizing the remaining areas is also important. The goal is to ensure that mold doesn't get a hold to the structural items in the property, and then get sealed up, only to come back later with a mold infestation issue. The final part of water damage restoration is to rebuild the area as it was.



Clients might be thinking that it's just water, how bad could it be? The truth is that the water could contain bacteria or chemicals or otherwise be a health hazard or biohazard. Only their team has the training and experience to remain safe while cleaning up the property. While they understand that clients want to get their lives back to normal, it is important that they allow enough time for everything to properly dry out, otherwise they will have problems in the future that could have been avoided.



Water damage in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas can happen from broken appliances, inoperative sump pumps, old or faulty water heaters, inefficient roof water drainage, or a number of other situations. T.A.C.T. of Detroit is who clients need to call to properly handle this water infiltration and dry things out. Contact them right away for water damage restoration services.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.