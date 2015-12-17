Water Damage Restoration in Cheltenham PA

Cheltenham, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Cheltenham, PA homes and businesses can rely on Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. to perform the unimaginable. Flood damage is the kind of devastating damage that can cause business owners and homeowners to lose hope. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. exists to show customers that they can have hope in situations that seem dismal. The company is a professional establishment dedicated to prompt problem elimination. The professionals who work there are licensed, certified and insured to handle mishaps such as flooding destruction, fire ruins and mold issues.



Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. specializes in the art of revival. The specialists do not just dry the floors or throw away debris; they restore the entire building to operable conditions. Water damage services include services such as floor drying, pipe repair and mold elimination. Fire restoration services include cleaning and deodorizing the carpets, drapes, furniture and other things. Specialists can perform soot removal services, as well.



Cheltenham homeowners and business owners have many reasons to call the company. The main reason is the 24-hour availability. The other reason is the quick response time. Most people receive a response within 45 minutes. Certain customers can receive discounts on their insurance coverage, as well. Finally, prospective clients should call the company because they know that they will get top-notch service from providers who care deeply about their welfare. Compassionate and dedicated professionals are standing by to help right now. The company's goal is to answer each person within 60 minutes of his or her initial contact.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

The company is a local, certified and trusted establishment that provides all of its customers with free estimates and direct billing of the insurance companies. The establishment prides itself on its speed of service.