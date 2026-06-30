Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --Water damage can happen any time of the year in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas, and even a small amount of water damage can lead to big issues if not dealt with quickly. Water is a great resource that is used daily, but when it goes out of control is when clients need the experts from T.A.C.T. of Detroit to help clean things up. Their water mitigation services begin with an assessment to determine the scope of the issue. And if water continues to flow, stopping that flow is the first priority. Cleanup can't start if the source of the water isn't taken care of. Their team is ready to help 24/7 and will also help to work with the insurance company on the water mitigation needs. Dealing with water issues is not something to be done solo, so call the experts when they are needed. Contact them today to learn more about their water mitigation approach.



Once the flow of water or liquids has stopped, then it becomes a matter of drying everything out. Along with the drying out of things comes the inevitable need to remove the water damaged items, be it drywall, furniture, or other items. Mold can rapidly take hold in these high moisture conditions, and if there is a sewer backup then clients are also dealing with a biohazard situation. This must be handled by professionals who understand how these items must be properly handled.



They have access to the right equipment to quickly dry things out. Large fans and blowers are required for this step, and they may even need to have a separate power source until the property power source is certified safe to use. Just this aspect alone would tax an individual to the breaking point by finding enough large fans, powering them, along with paying for them, but they already have this investment made.



Unless a client has been trained in how to deal with water mitigation situations, they likely don't know where to begin first and just how much demolition needs to take place in order to ensure that no future problems will arise. Documentation of this process will also need to happen, if for no one else than the insurance company so that they can prove that things are being done right and that they won't be coming back to pay for more damage if mold is allowed to remain.



When there are water damage issues in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas, call in the water mitigation experts from T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They will take charge of the situation, do initial assessments and devise a plan for drying things out and returning them to normal. Contact them today to bring their team to the property whenever there is a water mitigation need.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.