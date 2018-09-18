New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --According to Market Research, the Global Water Treatment Technologies market is accounted for $5242.73 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12362.08 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.



Factors such as water scarcity, government rules for water disposal, and cost of water treatment are propelling the market growth. Besides, Growth in urbanization and population provides the opportunities to wastewater technologies for municipal water treatment. However, deficiencies of essential knowledge, awareness about technologies, and strict government norms on wastewater disposal are hampering the market growth.



On the Basis of chemical, coagulants and flocculants are given more importance to remove water contaminants up to a reasonable level, but to meet the increasingly stringent Federal and Provincial licensing requirements by the regulations and community standards while an industrial process facility is run by economics. This functions to overcome the factors that promote the stability. By Geography, Asia Pacific is subjected to hold the largest volume share on comparing to the other regions during the forecast period due to rising demand for improvements in wastewater infrastructure and the usage of water treatment chemicals.



Some of the Key players included in Water Treatment Technologies market:



Siemens AG, Aquatech International LLC, Dow Water & Process Solutions, AECOM, Veolia Water Technologies, Tetra Tech Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Solenis, Xylem Inc., Severn Tren, Schlumberger Ltd., Paques, Remondis, Ovivo Water Ltd., Organo Corp., Mott Macdonald, Louis Berger, ITT Corporation, IDE Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab Inc., DuBois Chemicals Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology, CH2M HILL Inc., Black & Veatch Holding Co., WS Atkins plc and Kurita Water Industries Ltd.



Pumping Systems Covered:

- Automation Systems

- Pumps

- Valves & Controls



Chemicals Covered:

- Activated Carbon

- Antifoamants & Defoamers

- Biocides

- Coagulants & Flocculants

- Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

- Other Chemicals



Membrane Systems Covered:

- Electro-Dialysis

- Microfiltration

- Reverse Osmosis

- Ultrafiltration

- Gas Separation



Types Covered:

- Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

- Disinfection/Oxidation

- Dissolved Solids Removal

- Oil/Water Separation

- Suspended Solids Removal

- Other Types



Applications Covered:

- Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

- Food & Beverage Industry

- Pulp & Paper Industry

- Healthcare Industry

- Other Applications



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



Points – Table Of Content:



1 Executive Summary

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Pumping Systems

6 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Chemical

7 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Membrane Systems

8 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Type

9 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Application

10 Global Water Treatment Technologies Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements