Summary: Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market By Capacity (>250 MMBtu/hr, 175-250 MMBtu/hr, 100-175 MMBtu/hr, 75-100 MMBtu/hr, 50-75 MMBtu/hr, 25-50 MMBtu/hr, 10-25 MMBtu/hr & <10 MMBtu/hr), Technology (Condensing and Non-Condensing), Fuel (Coal, Oil, Natural Gas and Other Fuel) and Application (Chemical, Primary Metal, Food Processing, Refinery, Pulp & Paper and Other Manufacturing) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



The water tube boilers are the boilers which circulates water in tubes which are externally heated using fire. The fuel used for heating the water is burned in a furnace; some huge utility boilers depend on the tubes filled with water for making up the walls. Some versions of these boilers have more efficient burners & boilers, advanced systems for controlling and economizers for heat recovery. The water tube boilers have ability to deal with high operating pressures, also provide a greater steam output than the fire-tube boilers. Fluctuation in steam handling capacity of these boilers is more. Therefore, the Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Forbes Marshall

Bosch Thermotechnology

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Cleaver-Brooks

General Electric

Thermax

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Hurst Boiler

Siemens

Cochran

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Fulton

Babcock and Wilcox

Doosan



The Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market is segmented as follows-

On the basis of Technology the market is segmented into Condensing and Non-Condensing. The condensing section is seen to witness growth due to factors like; lower environmental pollution, improved efficiency, cost reduction in heating, etc.



On the basis of Fuel the market is segmented into Coal, Oil, Natural Gas and Other Fuel. The oil section is seen to grow in the foreseen time period owing to competitiveness in the prices of fuel & low cost of installations.



On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Chemical, Primary Metal, Food Processing, Refinery, Pulp & Paper and Other Manufacturing. The food processing section is accounted the highest reveneue and anticipated to grow due to shifting dietary habits, change in lifestyle, etc.



Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market, By Capacity, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

>250 MMBtu/hr

175-250 MMBtu/hr

100-175 MMBtu/hr

75-100 MMBtu/hr

50-75 MMBtu/hr

25-50 MMBtu/hr

10-25 MMBtu/hr

<10 MMBtu/hr



Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Condensing

Non-Condensing



Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market, By Fuel, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Coal

Oil

Natural Gas

Other Fuel



Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Chemical

Primary Metal

Food Processing

Refinery

Pulp & Paper

Other Manufacturing



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Main TOC of Water Tube Industrial Boiler Market:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

