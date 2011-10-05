Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2011 --Dr. Burrell E. Montz, Professor and Chair of the Geography Department at East Carolina University, is leading our next discussion, Water Wars: Who's Winning the Battle for Our Water World, at the next science café on October 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Tipsy Teapot located at 409 Evans St # B, Greenville, NC 27858-1854.



Individuals and families interested in attending this exciting program can register online for a free ticket to this event by visiting http://www.go-science.org or by clicking here.



Dr. Montz has more than 25 years of experience with teaching and research in water resources management and natural hazards. Her current research centers on the impacts of population growth and climate change on water availability and on various hazard topics including the flow and use of information on severe event warnings. She teaches courses such as "The Water Planet," "Environmental Hazards," and "Water Resources Planning and Management."



GO-Science has partnered with East Carolina University, Sigma Xi, North Carolina's Eastern Region, and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center to develop Science Café programming.



A Science Café is a way to help the public connect with science in a relaxed exchange of information and ideas that brings together scientists and lay people at an accessible venue. It puts the public on an equal footing with scientists to discuss current research and its implications.



GO-Science, a non-profit organization established to bring informal science education programs to the public through interactive hands-on experiences, recently announced the development of a Science Center in Greenville, N.C. Currently, GO-Science offers over 10 core programs that reach over 20 thousand participants annually in over 30 counties throughout North Carolina.