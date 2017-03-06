Water & Wastewater Market in India & Projects Database 2017

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --This dossier encompass each segment and decipher opportunities associated with the ongoing projects, smart cities projects, AMRUT and JNNURM projects in the country . Coupled with this the report shall have a separate database that shall comprise all the industrial and municipal projects to track and unearth the associated opportunities for all value chain players.



Also as there was a need of niche opportunity tracker focusing on the key value chain players like EPC consultants, consulting engineers, private operators, OEMs and other equipment suppliers etc. enincon contrived the ideation of the report on water and wastewater opportunities as per market participants and have forecasts for same till 2022



Key Topics covered in this report include:



Executive Summary



Section I: Water & Waste Water Market in India: (2017-2022)



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Water & Waste Water Market in India- Overview

Chapter 3: Market Forecasts- 2022

Chapter 4: Water & Waste Water Market- Utility Scale Sector

Chapter 5: Technology Trend Map in Water & Waste Water Market in India

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics of Water & Waste Water Market in India

Chapter 7: Water & Waste Water Market in India: 2017-2022

Chapter 8: Water & Waste Water Treatment Equipment Market in India

Chapter 9: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Power (2017-2022)

Chapter 10: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Refinery, Petrochemical & Pharmaceuticals (2017-2022)

Chapter 11: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Industrial Parks & SEZ's & Other Industries (2017-2022)

Chapter 12: Water & Waste Water Market Players Analysis

Chapter 13: Competitive Landscape- Player Profiling (Tentative List)

Chapter 14: Conclusion & Recommendations



Section II: Project Database: Water & Waste Water Projects in India



1. Existing Industrial Projects for Water & Waste Water in India

2. Upcoming Industrial Projects for Water & Waste Water in India

3. Existing Municipal Projects for Water & Waste Water in India

4. Upcoming Municipal Projects for Water & Waste Water in India



