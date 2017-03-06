ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title Water & Wastewater Market in India & Projects Database 2017 to its growing collection of premium market research reports.
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --This dossier encompass each segment and decipher opportunities associated with the ongoing projects, smart cities projects, AMRUT and JNNURM projects in the country . Coupled with this the report shall have a separate database that shall comprise all the industrial and municipal projects to track and unearth the associated opportunities for all value chain players.
Also as there was a need of niche opportunity tracker focusing on the key value chain players like EPC consultants, consulting engineers, private operators, OEMs and other equipment suppliers etc. enincon contrived the ideation of the report on water and wastewater opportunities as per market participants and have forecasts for same till 2022
To view a detailed description and Table of Contents please visit: https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/water--wastewater-market-in-india--projects-database-2017
Key Topics covered in this report include:
Executive Summary
Section I: Water & Waste Water Market in India: (2017-2022)
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Water & Waste Water Market in India- Overview
Chapter 3: Market Forecasts- 2022
Chapter 4: Water & Waste Water Market- Utility Scale Sector
Chapter 5: Technology Trend Map in Water & Waste Water Market in India
Chapter 6: Market Dynamics of Water & Waste Water Market in India
Chapter 7: Water & Waste Water Market in India: 2017-2022
Chapter 8: Water & Waste Water Treatment Equipment Market in India
Chapter 9: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Power (2017-2022)
Chapter 10: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Refinery, Petrochemical & Pharmaceuticals (2017-2022)
Chapter 11: Water & Waste Water Market by Industry- Industrial Parks & SEZ's & Other Industries (2017-2022)
Chapter 12: Water & Waste Water Market Players Analysis
Chapter 13: Competitive Landscape- Player Profiling (Tentative List)
Chapter 14: Conclusion & Recommendations
Section II: Project Database: Water & Waste Water Projects in India
1. Existing Industrial Projects for Water & Waste Water in India
2. Upcoming Industrial Projects for Water & Waste Water in India
3. Existing Municipal Projects for Water & Waste Water in India
4. Upcoming Municipal Projects for Water & Waste Water in India
To Get Sample Copy of Report please visit @ https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=3601
About ReportsWorldwide.com
ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends.
Press Contact:
Abigail Crasto
Senior Vice President
101, Arch Street
Boston, MA 02110 US
Phone: 617-398-4994
Fax: 617-398-4995
abigail@reportsworldwide.com