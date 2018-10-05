Water Watch Company Creates Beautiful Timepieces While Also Providing Clean Water to Those in Need

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Water Watch Company is a new watch brand that designs and manufactures high-end watches. The designs are sleek and stylish, telling time clearly and accurately without any distractions. The watches are simple, yet elegant, making it easy for customers to pair them with both formal and casual outfits.



The initial product line features three watch styles, each of which is available in both men's and women's sizes. Citizen Miyota quartz movements power the watches, delivering unmatched accuracy over time. The watch faces are constructed from sturdy sapphire crystal glass for durability, even under heavy use. The bands are made from high-quality materials as well, including fine Italian leather. All of the watches come with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.



Water Watch Company does more than just make watches, though; the organization also gives back to the global community. Even in today's modern age, it is startling just how many people all over the world don't have access to clean water, one of life's essentials, on a regular basis.



The company will donate half of the revenue from each watch sold to provide clean water to those who need it most. It costs less than a dollar to provide clean water to a single person for an entire year, and each watch purchase can fund enough water for that person's lifetime. With even more watch purchases, Water Watch Company aims to make the world's water supply issue a thing of the past.



To help bring Water Watches to customers around the world, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $50,000. It will have until the end of October 2018 to bring in the rest of the funds.



Early campaign backers will receive discounted prices on the company's watches, getting 24 percent off the expected retail price for all three styles plus a free strap. Backers can expect to receive their watches in January 2019.