Watkins Wilson Adds to Featured List of Gorgeous Villas for Sale in the Town of Moraira, Spain

Moraira, Alicante -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --The town of Moraira in Spain has become the quintessential place for many British expats who want to have beautiful Spanish property to call their own. Finding property in Moraira has now been made much easier by Watkins Wilson, experts in real estate in the area, and now, Watkins Wilson adds to its list of featured villas as well.



There are indeed a lot of properties for sale in Spain at affordable prices, but many British expats and investors prefer to deal with estate agents who have their best interests in mind. That is precisely the case with an estate agency like Watkins Wilson, which has been operating in the town of Moraira for more than three decades.



Richard Watkins, who began the company, became involved in the Moraira property market in the early 1980s. Since then, he started what is now known as Watkins Wilson, and it has become one of the most trusted and respected estate agencies in the area. Watkins Wilson's estate agents have a unique quality in that they all live in Moraira while working for an estate agency which is wholly British-owned. Since they live in the area, they know precisely which properties are on offer, whether clients want a place where they can stay on holiday or a permanent residence in town.



Watkins Wilson continuously updates itself with the real estate offerings in Moraira, and it has now added to its featured list of villas, big and small. The villas range from one-bedroom villas to villas with a total of 4 bedrooms so that clients can take their pick based on their budget and needs.



One featured villa is a new 4-bedroom villa with a sea view. The villa features a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool, and each bedroom has an en-suite shower room or bathroom. The size of the actual villa is 284 square metres although the plot size is 970 square metres. It is just 2.5 km away from shops and 4 km away from the beach and town.



There is also another villa on offer with a smaller size, with a private pool as well, comprised of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, all for the price of 239,000 Euros. There are more featured villas for sale on the website, and clients can easily browse through the selection to find the right property for their requirements.



About Watkins Wilson

Watkins Wilson knows all about the real estate market in an area like Moraira along the Costa Brava in Spain. This real estate agency has been operating in the area since 1982, and it has helped numerous investors get the property they've always wanted. For more information on villas for sale in Moraira for every budget, visit the estate agency's website.