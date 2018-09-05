Watts Miners Brings the Most Powerful Crypto Mining Rigs to Market

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --Watts Miners (http://www.wminers.com) today announces it is steadily emerging as the next big name in the thriving global market for cryptocurrency mining. The company recently launched three crypto miners equipped with hash rate powers that are unprecedented in the industry. Developed using advanced ASIC chip technology, each of these miners can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash. The easy-to-use miners have become known for their ability to provide a complete return on investment within a month.



Though cryptocurrency mining has now become commonplace amongst many crypto enthusiasts, earning quick and assured profits from mining has never been an easy process. Moreover, the profit-making potential of a miner can suffer significantly because of the high initial expenses, electricity cost, and mining difficulty. Watts Miners has addressed these limitations by creating multi-algorithm miners with extraordinarily high hash rate powers coupled with low power consumption.



For those unfamiliar with the term hash rate, it is the measure of a miner's performance. Higher hash rate means there is more processing power available to run and solve the different hashing algorithms associated with generating new cryptocurrency as reward for enabling transactions to occur on the network.



"Our goal was not only to create the best miners that are easy to use, but also to assure our customers the best return rate of investment," said Watts Miners Chief Financial Officer Nancy Lopez. "Today, we are proud to announce that our mining rigs are second to none in the industry when it comes to power, efficiency, and profitability."



Mentioned below are some of the most attractive features of the new cryptocurrency miners from Watts Miners.



Extraordinary hash power of up to 1000 TH/s for Bitcoin, 200 GH/s for Litecoin, 28 GH/s for Ethereum, 6.8 TH/s for Dash, and 1200 KH/s for Monero



Low power consumption of 800W±10%, 1200W±10%, and (1200W±10%) x4 for the three products



Operating Temperature of 10°C to 45°C



Less than 45 dB noise



Original Watts Miners water cooling noiseless system



Durability with more than 70,000 hours of ongoing performance



Customizable solutions for large mining farms



Ability to be installed in residential areas



To learn more about Watts Miners and their advanced range of products, please visit https://wminers.com.



About Watts Miners

Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team is comprised of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.