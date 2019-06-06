Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --Boating enthusiasts who wish to spend more time on the water often like to bring the comforts of home with them. However, powering such devices as air conditioning units, televisions, microwaves, stereo systems, and computer networking equipment normally takes standard alternating current (AC) power. The marine batteries used to power personal watercraft and larger boats generate direct current (DC) power and cannot run these AC-powered devices directly.



e Marine Systems, a leading marine electrical products distributer based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, supplies a solution for these boaters: a sine wave inverter. A wave inverter converts the DC power from a boat's marine batteries into AC power that can be used to run all sorts of household devices, from a refrigerator to a video game console and its attached television and stereo equipment.



e Marine Systems offers its customers two different wave inverter types. The first of these is the modified wave inverter. With a more budget-friendly price point, a modified wave inverter is generally preferred for running motors and appliances that draw more raw power. For instance, a modified wave inverter would be used to convert power for a motor, or a large appliance such as a washing machine or dishwasher. A modified wave inverter tends to produce a certain amount of background noise when it runs, due to the way power is regulated through the wave inverter.



The other type of wave inverter that e Marine Systems carries is called a pure sine wave inverter. Boaters prefer using the pure sine wave inverter to provide power for more delicate electronics, like computerized electronic equipment, microwave ovens, and communications systems. The power produced by a pure sine wave inverter is smoother and steadier than its modified counterpart, allowing for almost silent operation.



e Marine Systems has a large inventory of wave inverter products from top manufacturers like Morningstar, Schneider, Magnum, and OutBack. The company also supports the power conversion needs of boaters with wave inverter service repair at its Fort Lauderdale facility. e Marine Systems' repair center is an authorized service center for Xantrex wave inverter products, and an authorized warranty repair center for Magnum wave inverters. e Marine Systems' factory-trained technicians have the knowledge and experience to repair a wide range of wave inverter products.



For more wave inverter information, please visit www.emarineinc.com/categories/Inverters.