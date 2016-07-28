Bratislava, Slovakia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Wavie, a touchless gesture controlled smart light switch and dimmer, is being introduced to the public via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of €33,333 (approximately $37,000) which needs to be raised in order to bring Wavie to market. The team at Wavie are focused on improving everyday items with modern day technology. They state, "We intend to bring innovation into regular things and reinvent them with 21st Century technology." Their newest creation "Wavie" was inspired by the unhygienic look of standard light switches. As everyone knows, they are usually grimy from frequent touching, plus they are limited to basic functionality. Wavie is an attractive touch-free light switch controller that is designed to bring modern design, and smart technology to everyday light switches.



Wavie is equipped with numerous smart functions such as: gradual lighting mode to enable a user's eyes to adjust, dimmer functions, auto on/off timer, holiday lighting to simulate presence while away, eco-function to save money, and more. The best part of Wavie is that all of the features are controlled with a simple wave of the hand. Not only is Wavie a smart light controller, but it is also an attractive addition to any room. It comes in several different designs, and is made of cut glass on a high-quality metal frame. The glass covers are easily interchangeable which makes it easy to change the look in seconds. Wavie has several existing color and design options to choose from, or a user can opt to exercise their own creativity by creating their own unique design. Wavie works with any cabling, and is very user friendly to make it easy to install. Wavie will be suitable for US power standards as well as being EU and UK compliant.



The team at Wavie has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their innovative light switch and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing Wavie to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "My Support for Wavie" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order various versions of Wavie at a substantial savings off of regular retail pricing. The team has a projected shipping timeframe of 4th quarter 2016.



About Wavie

Wavie is a touchless light switch and dimmer that is controlled by hand gestures. It is the innovation of European based Cyriadesign Company, which consists of a talented team of professionals who each have extensive experience in their fields of expertise. They believe in creating products that feature ingenious engineering with well-established technology in order to take smart home products to the next level, while still remaining affordable for the average consumer.



