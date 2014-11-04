Waxing Breaks Skin and Opens Door to Herpes Virus; CBCD Explains

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --“Already infected with a herpes virus (HSV-1, HSV-2, or EBV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



While genital hair removal through waxing has become increasingly popular, it creates microscopic wounds that provide an entry point for the genital herpes virus (HSV-2). “When someone shaves, waxes, tweezes (Ouch!) or otherwise removes the hair around their genitals, microscopic wounds are formed and provide an entry point for bacteria, parasites, and viruses. When additional irritation is combined with the warm moist environment of the genitals, it becomes a happy place for pathogen growth.” (1) Additionally, the STDproject.com notes that “waxing, shaving, etc. and the effects of those procedures increases the risk for contracting STDs that are transmitted … via skin-to-skin contact such as HPV and Herpes.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals concerned about a herpes virus infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CBCD points out that individuals who wax, also risk having viruses spread from a previous client’s genitals to their own. “Reusing the same spatula on multiple clients violates health codes, but it’s been known to happen and can spread microorganisms from previous clients that received a wax before you. Some salons don’t change the bikini wax as often as they should. Number one reason – it’s not cost effective, but worse than that is double dipping … waxing in particular can be risky because the hot wax can irritate or tear the fragile skin in the bikini area, leading to infections, ingrown hairs and rashes.” (1)



For women specifically, “bikini waxes which remove more hair from the genital area, such as a Brazilian or French bikini waxing, will get closer to the vagina and for that reason can pose a higher risk of contracting or transmitting an STD.” (1)



What treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to target the latent herpes virus.



References:



(1) TheSTDProject.com – STDs and Shaving, Waxing or Vajazzling



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.