Wayne Elsey's Latest Book for Schools, Churches and Nonprofits

Preeminent social entrepreneur, nonprofit expert and motivational author and speaker, Wayne Elsey, announced the publication of his latest book as part of the Not Your Father's Charity Book Series: How to DOMINATE YOUR Fundraising To Create YOUR Success, Volume 4.



In this book, Elsey partnered with Linda N. Spencer, a fundraising and nonprofit expert with more than 20 years in the field. This book was written as a resource for nonprofit and social enterprise leaders, managers and board members. It's a book that addresses the major changes happening in the philanthropic sector and informs readers how to succeed, and even dominate, in this new charitable environment in a pragmatic, easy-to-read tone and style. This book is available at Amazon and a free digital download is available at http://www.notyourfatherscharity.com.



"The changes occurring in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors are enormous. Most nonprofits have small budgets and they might not be aware of what's happening in the industry, let alone know how to navigate in this new environment. Linda and I wrote a book that was meant to help these types of organizations and give them sound practical advice based on our collective experience," says Elsey.



Spencer says, "As a practicing fundraiser, I barely had time to keep ahead of the trends, but it was an absolute must. This book was written for all of the executives and fundraisers who need a quick and easy read to stay ahead of the curve."



This book is a "must read" for those wanting to understand the nonprofit sector and for seasoned professionals who want to gain new insight about fundraising and philanthropy.



Carrie Reichartz, Co-Founder, Operation Give Hope, author and speaker wrote the Foreword to this insightful book. Readers will appreciate Elsey and Spencer's pragmatism and sensible approach to fundraising. Further, readers will enjoy strategies and tips on dominating fundraising for a nonprofit or social enterprise coming from two people with years of proven and successful experience.



About the Author Wayne Elsey

Wayne Elsey is an authority on topics related to leadership, business, money, branding, life success and the social sector due to his success in both the for profit and philanthropic world. Elsey is the founder and former CEO of a nonprofit he grew from zero to over $70 million in less than 5 years. He later took this success and started Funds2Orgs in 2012, a leading social enterprise that provides fundraising solutions for thousands of organizations primarily in North America while working with micro-enterprises in developing nations to create economic sustainability. Elsey has been featured on NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, Today Show, & Fox News. He is also the author of Almost Isn't Good Enough, the Not Your Father's Charity Book Series and Get Off the Couch: Grip & Rip and Break the Barriers Holding You Back in Life. Elsey is available for interviews and speaking engagements.