Wayne Family Dental Voted One of the Top Practices in the Wayne, NJ Community

Wayne, New Jersey's Dr. James Choe is helping his community one smile at a time. We all know that going to the dentist can be an uneasy thought but Dr. Choe is looking to convert those into positive experiences for his Wayne, NJ locals. Just this year Wayne Family Dental was voted "Patients Choice Winner" by Opencare, ranking Dr. Choe and his team one of the top dental practices within the community.



Dr. Choe is committed to his Wayne, New Jersey locals but his definition of "community" isn't only confined to patients who walk into his practice, it also includes other community locals that are in need of his help. Partnering with a local church, Dr. Choe and his team extend their hand to the dental problems of Wayne, New Jersey's homeless. In attempt to get back on their feet, Dr. Choe offers free dental care to help restore smiles and confidence of the homeless in need.



In addition to Dr. Choe's seasoned dental expertise he is never content staying stagnant within the industry. Dr. James Choe is incessantly learning to further his dental knowledge by attending continuing education classes in excess of what the state board requires. Dr. Choe has attended an advance implant training program at New York University, Rondeau orthodontic seminars, United State Dental Institute for Orthodontic and several TMJ and Sleep courses adding to his expertise in Dental whole body treatment.



Offering a complete range of dental services Dr. Choe also offers his abundant knowledge in two services some practices do not, TMJ, also known as TMD, (Temporomandibular Joint Disorders) and dental implants. The temporomandibular joint allows you to open, close, chew, talk and yawn. Grinding or clenching your teeth, stress, and arthritis in the joint are just a few ways you can acquire TMJ.



Dr. Choe aggressively stays on top of the latest dental technology to guarantee his patients the most efficient and advanced services for a comfortable and positive experience. In addition, Wayne Family Dental offers a wide variety of services including standard oral cleanings, TMJ treatment, dental implants, smile makeovers, periodontal therapy, sleep apnea testing & treatment, full mouth rehabilitation, and much more.



About Dr. James Choe

Dr. James Choe, D.D.S. is a respected member of the dental community and maintains membership in a number of accredited and respected dental organizations including American Dental Association, International Congress of Oral Implantologist, International Association of Orthodontic and American Academy of Craniofacial Pain. Dr. Choe is a recipient of America's Top Dentist in Consumers Research Council of America in 2012 and New Jersey's Top Dentist in New Jersey Total healthcare Resource in 2013.



To find more information about Dr. James Choe and his practice please visit WayneFamilyDentalNJ.com.