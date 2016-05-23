Wayne, NJ Dentist Dr. James Choe Offers Patients Latest Treatment for Snoring Reduction with Laser Technology

Wayne, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Dr. James Choe, dentist in Wayne, NJ is helping local patients get a better night's sleep and find relief from snoring with the use of the Fotona Laser, some of the latest technology available in the industry. Using this advanced laser, Dr. Choe is able to provide non-invasive laser treatment for the patient's soft tissue in a way that reduces the effects of sleep apnea and snoring.



One of the main causes of sleep apnea and snoring is the presence of loose, relaxed tissue in the back of the throat. Using the Fotona Laser, Dr. Choe can effectively reduce the patient's oral mucosa tissues in the back of the throat which is partially blocking their airway and contributing to their snoring condition. The laser uses light and heat energy to tighten the collagen in the soft tissues in the back of the throat; opening up the patient's airway and significantly reducing or eliminating their snoring and sleep apnea condition.



The patient undergoing laser treatment for snoring experiences no burning, no pain, and requires no downtime after the treatment. For best results, Dr. Choe recommends that patients receive three separate treatments over a six-week period. The results can last up to 18 months, and the process can be repeated as often as needed depending on the patient's unique condition.



Laser treatment for snoring is gaining popularity with patients not only for the better quality sleep it offers but also for the fact that the treatment doesn't require any devices or hardware to be worn at night, such as in the instance of a CPAP machine or even a customized oral appliance designed for snoring reduction. After receiving a few pain-free treatments with the Fotona Laser, patients have the freedom of enjoying a restful night of sleep without the assistance of any other device or machine.



Nearly 20 million Americans struggle with sleep apnea, with an even larger number experiencing snoring that can affect the quality of their sleep as well as the sleep of nearby loved ones. Sleep apnea not only causes interrupted sleep, but is also linked to a variety of other health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, weight gain, and more.



In addition to offering laser treatment for snoring reduction, Dr. Choe and his staff also provide Wayne, NJ patients with dental services such as general cleanings and checkups, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, comfort services, and more.



About Dr. James Choe

Dr. Choe is a native of New Jersey. He completed his DDS degree at New York University and has been practicing in Wayne for several years. He is committed to providing his patients with the latest tools, techniques, and methods in dentistry and attends numerous continuing education courses each year. Dr. Choe is a member of the ADA, the International Association of Craniofacial Pain, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and other notable professional associations.



For more information about Dr. James Choe and the treatment he offers for snoring reduction with the use of the Fotona Laser, please visit www.WayneFamilyDentalNJ.com.