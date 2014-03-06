Wild Blue Holds Fundraisers to Provide Care for Disabled Kitten

Black Forest, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2014 --Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is holding two fundraisers this month and into April to raise the $2,500 in donations needed to provide medical care and rehabilitation treatments for a disabled kitten, Bijou, who was rescued by the sanctuary in early February.



Bijou is now 3 months old. She was found in a wood pile in Falcon, Colorado brought to the sanctuary by a former Wild Blue adopter and placed into foster care. She was born with malformed, unresponsive hind legs, due to her muscles being severely contracted and not developing correctly. There is a good chance that with intensive therapy and expensive treatments - she will eventually be able to have a ‘normal’ life.



Bijou is currently receiving e-stimulation and massage/stretching therapy by the veterinary staff at the Colorado Canine Orthopedics and Rehab center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also being treated by the specialists at Ortho Pets Center for Animal Pain Management and Mobility Solutions, a care center in Denver, Colorado that fits animals with prosthetics, orthotics, splints and carts. Bijou is now learning to wear a harness in preparation to use a specialized cart, if needed, to help her walk.



“After her initial treatments, Bijou has gained about a 20% increase in her right hind leg range of motion and perhaps 10% in her left,” said Lauri Cross, Executive Director of the Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. “This is great progress in a short amount of time! Her therapist thinks Bijou has developed a bit more muscle in her right leg as well. The decision on whether or not she will need a cart will be made at a follow up appointment once she is a little older and larger in size,” Cross continued.



Members of the public can contribute to Bijou’s road to recovery by participating in her “Promise with Pizza” campaign at Marco’s Pizza on Sunday, March 16th. Wild Blue will receive 10% of all profits during open hours from 12pm-10pm. The campaign is being held at the Briargate location only (Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Blvd) and participants can dine-in, carryout or have pizza delivered.



Wild Blue is also holding their 4th Annual “Flowers for Felines” fundraiser, compliments of Flower Power Fundraising (www.flowerpowerfundraising.com), from Saturday, March 15th through Friday, April 25th to help Bijou blossom into a thriving adult cat. Participants can purchase top-quality flowers and bulbs and any of these beautiful gardening products - freesias, dahlias, lilies, gladiolus, buttercups, sunflowers and more, by going to the Wild Blue website at www.wbars.org and clicking on the flower icon. The link will take you to the specialized Wild Blue order page. Orders will be shipped directly for a $5 flat fee and Wild Blue will receive 50% of all profits that will go directly to Bijou’s care.



“We are very grateful to both the Colorado Canine Orthopedics and Rehab center and Ortho Pets for the discounts they have given us this far on Bijou’s treatment costs,” said Cross. “Wild Blue has made the commitment to do whatever is needed to give Bijou the best chance possible at having functional hind legs. With the support of our community, we will fulfill this promise to Bijou with the least amount of impact to the dozens of other kittens and cats in our care.”



Since its launch in 2010, Wild Blue has saved the lives of over 650 animals with adoptions spreading to as far away as Nebraska and North Carolina. Wild Blue also has an active foster program with nearly 50 animals currently being served.



