WBI Celebrates 30 Years in Investment Business

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --WBI is pleased to announce that in 2014 the firm has achieved the milestone of 30 years in business.



“With nearly $3 billion in assets under management and approximately seventy employees, WBI is thriving more than ever," according to company Founder and CEO, Don Schreiber, Jr.



WBI is considered by many a leading provider of risk-managed alternative investment management solutions. The goal of WBI’s absolute return investment approach is to provide investors with an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return.



Today, WBI’s unique investment management approach is offered in separately managed accounts and mutual funds. With the expected Fall launch of actively managed ETFs, WBI will significantly enhance its competitive position within the marketplace.



About WBI

WBI based in Red Bank, NJ manages approximately $3 billion for investment advisors and their clients using absolute return risk-managed investment strategies. For more information visit, http://www.wbiinvestments.com