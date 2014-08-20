WBI Hires Daniel Colluccio as Director of Institutional Sales

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --WBI, a leading provider of innovative wealth-building strategies that seek to provide investors with an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return, has announced the hire of Daniel Colluccio as Director of Institutional Sales.



Mr. Colluccio has over 10 years of experience partnering with Institutions and advisors on building efficient client portfolios. Prior to joining WBI, Daniel spent six years at BlackRock, iShares as Investment Management Consultant working hand in hand with advisors on building Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) portfolios. He most recently spent time with TD Ameritrade Institutional working with RIAs on practice management and technology consulting.



In his new role at WBI as Director of Institutional Sales, Mr. Colluccio’s responsibilities include overseeing sales and relationship management for WBI’s institutional clients.



About Mr. Colluccio

Mr. Colluccio graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Accounting and Finance, and also earned his MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Mr. Colluccio is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) and holds his Series 7 and 66 licenses.



WBI is based in Red Bank, NJ and manages approximately $3 billion in assets.



For more information, visit http://www.wbiinvestments.com