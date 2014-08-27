WBI Investments Announces the Launch of 10 Tactical Exchange-Traded Funds on NYSE Arca

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --WBI Investments, a leading provider of institutional and private client wealth management solutions led by Don Schreiber, Jr., announces the launch of 10 tactical exchange-traded funds on NYSE Arca.



The goal of WBI Shares’ ETFs is to provide investors with wealth-building investments that target an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market returns. WBI’s investment process is active to reduce risk to protect capital and tactical to find the best global investment opportunities.



WBI’s launch of exchange-traded funds seeking to provide low volatility and low correlation leading to absolute risk-managed returns, provides investors with core portfolio building solutions for today’s increased risk market environment.



Today’s launch includes the following exchange-traded funds:



- WBI SMID Tactical Growth Shares (WBIA)

- WBI SMID Tactical Value Shares (WBIB)

- WBI SMID Tactical Yield Shares (WBIC)

- WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares (WBID)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Growth Shares (WBIE)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Value Shares (WBIF)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Yield Shares (WBIG)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Select Shares (WBIL)

- WBI Tactical Income Shares (WBII)

- WBI Tactical High Income Shares (WBIH)



WBI, based in Red Bank, NJ, was founded in 1984 and manages approximately $3 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.wbishares.com.



DISCLOSURE

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The Fund may invest in foreign and emerging market securities which carry additional risks than investing in the United States such as currency fluctuation, economic or financial instability, lack of timely or reliable financial information or unfavorable political or legal developments. The Fund is subject to model risk, the investment process includes the use of proprietary models and analysis which rely on third party data and if inaccurate could adversely affect the Fund performance. The Fund may invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), mutual funds and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) which will subject the Fund to additional expenses of each ETF, mutual fund or ETN and risk of owning the underlying securities held by each. Options on securities may be subject to greater fluctuations in value than an investment in the underlying securities. Master Limited Partnership risk entails risks such as fluctuations in energy prices, decrease in supply of or demand for energy commodities. In addition, the Fund is subject to market risk, management risk, dividend risk, growth risk, value risk, debt security risk, high-yield security risk, small and medium company risk, portfolio turnover risk, securities business risk, mortgage-backed securities risk, new fund risk and trading price risk.



Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Total returns are calculated using the daily 4:00 p.m. EST net asset value (NAV). Market price returns reflect the last trade on a given date where Fund shares are listed. Market price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. SEC Yield reflects the dividends and interest earned during the most recent 30-day period covered by the fund's filings with the SEC, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. Unsubsidized yield does not reflect waivers in effect. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund please visit our website at www.wbishares.com.



The Fund is new with no operating history and there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow or maintain an economically viable size, in which case the Fund may be liquidated.



This material must be preceded or accompanied by prospectus. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a current prospectus with this and other information about the Fund please visit our website at www.wbishares.com or call 1-800-772-5810.



Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Foreside Fund Services, LLC., Distributor