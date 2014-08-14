WBI Promotes Matt Woehnker to Director of Business Development

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --WBI, a leading provider of innovative wealth-building strategies that seek to provide investors with an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return, announced that Matt Woehnker has been promoted to Director of Business Development.



Mr. Woehnker joined the firm in 2012 serving as Regional Director. As Regional Director, he was responsible for increasing assets under management and growing WBI’s advisor base within his sales territory. He exceeded expectations in this role, increasing assets tenfold during a ten-month timeframe. Previous work experience includes his roles as Business Development Associate at Black Rock’s iShares, and Regional Consultant at Lord Abbett.



In his new role as Director of Business Development at WBI, Mr. Woehnker’s responsibilities include overseeing sales and distribution in WBI’s institutional channels, as well as expanding and maintaining broker-dealer relationships.



Mr. Woehnker holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Elizabethtown College and is FINRA Series 7 and 66 registered.



About WBI

WBI is based in Red Bank, NJ and manages approximately $3 billion in assets.



For more information visit, http://www.wbiinvestments.com