WBI Shares Hits $1 Billion Milestone Their First Day Out

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --WBI Shares’ 10 actively risk-managed Exchange Traded Funds hit an historic milestone by surpassing $1 Billion in assets on their first trading day on the NYSE Arca, reports Matt Schreiber, President of WBI Investments. Professional advisors invested on behalf of thousands of retail investors, primarily through the ETF creation process.



WBI® is excited to offer advisors, investors, and institutions core portfolio building solutions for today’s increased risk market environment that seek low volatility, low correlation and absolute returns. The goal of WBI Shares ETFs is to provide investors with wealth-building investments that target an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return.



WBI’s investment process is active to reduce risk to protect capital and tactical to find the best global investment opportunities.



The launch includes the following exchange traded funds:



- WBI SMID Tactical Growth Shares (WBIA)

- WBI SMID Tactical Value Shares (WBIB)

- WBI SMID Tactical Yield Shares (WBIC)

- WBI SMID Tactical Select Shares (WBID)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Growth Shares (WBIE)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Value Shares (WBIF)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Yield Shares (WBIG)

- WBI Large Cap Tactical Select Shares (WBIL)

- WBI Tactical Income Shares (WBII)

- WBI Tactical High Income Shares (WBIH)



About WBI

WBI, based in Red Bank, NJ, was founded in 1984 and manages approximately $3 billion in assets. For more information, please visit, http://www.wbishares.com.



DISCLOSURE



An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The Fund may invest in foreign and emerging market securities which carry additional risks than investing in the United States such as currency fluctuation, economic or financial instability, lack of timely or reliable financial information or unfavorable political or legal developments. The Fund is subject to model risk, the investment process includes the use of proprietary models and analysis which rely on third party data and if inaccurate could adversely affect the Fund performance. The Fund may invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), mutual funds and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) which will subject the Fund to additional expenses of each ETF, mutual fund or ETN and risk of owning the underlying securities held by each. Options on securities may be subject to greater fluctuations in value than an investment in the underlying securities. Master Limited Partnership risk entails risks such as fluctuations in energy prices, decrease in supply of or demand for energy commodities. In addition, the Fund is subject to market risk, management risk, dividend risk, growth risk, value risk, debt security risk, high-yield security risk, small and medium company risk, portfolio turnover risk, securities business risk, mortgage-backed securities risk, new fund risk and trading price risk.



The Fund is new with no operating history and there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow or maintain an economically viable size, in which case the Fund may be liquidated.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a current prospectus with this and other information about the Fund please visit our website at http://www.wbishares.com or call 1-800-772-5810. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



