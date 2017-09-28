Gahanna, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery is proud to welcome the newest member of its team, Dr. Shunsuke Yoshida! Dr. Yoshida is a plastic and reconstructive microvascular surgeon with ten years of experience in health care.



Prior to joining the team at Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Yoshida served as a clinical instructor at East Carolina University and in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he focused on reconstructive surgery. He was a chief resident in general and plastic surgery at the respective institutions. He has written book chapters and articles for various peer-reviewed journals.



Dr. Yoshida received his medical degree at the University Of Cincinnati School Of Medicine and completed a residency in general surgery at East Carolina University. In addition, he completed a research fellowship at the Harvard Medical School and residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.



Before his medical career, Dr. Yoshida graduated Magna cum Laude from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He worked on the International Space Station team at NASA Johnson Space Center and eventually obtained his master's degree in Aerospace Engineering as well.



"Dr. Yoshida's career is impeccably well-rounded and highly decorated. It is an honor and privilege to have him in our growing team of specialists", says Dr. Ergun Kocak.



"We are excited to have Dr. Sunsuke Yoshida on board with us at Midwest Breast & Aesthetics Surgery", says Dr. Pankaj Tiwari. "He is a great addition to our team!"



Dr. Shunsuke Yoshida's primary focus is in the reconstruction of patients who have been affected by cancer and traumatic injury. He has been described as "thoughtful" and "conscientious" surgeon by his peers.



"I am excited to be part of the team at Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery", says Dr. Shunsuke Yoshida. "The work they do here is just extraordinary. They have built an incredible community and I am thrilled to be a part of it. It's very inspiring."



About Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery

Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery offers patients a full range of advanced reconstructive and cosmetic procedures that restore and enhance the appearance of the breast and body. It was founded by board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Ergun Kocak and Dr. Pankaj Tiwari, who are accompanied by Dr. Bianca Chin.



With offices in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Springfield, Ohio, Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery offers state-of-the-art plastic surgery services to patients in the surrounding states of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.



