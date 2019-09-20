We Are Tricycle Adds More to Its List of Traditional Fairground Games, Including Looney Ladder, Splat the Rat, and More

Lutterworth, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2019 --We Are Tricycle has long been associated with some of the best and most fun fairground rides, games, and attractions in the UK, and its services include complete fairground solutions for any kind of event, be it weddings, corporate events, school events, birthdays, and more. Today, We Are Tricycle happily introduces an even more varied selection of traditional fairground games, which include Hoopla, Looney Ladder, Tin Can Alley, Splat the Rat, and a lot more.



The traditional fairground has long been an institution in the United Kingdom, with numerous people enjoying what fairgrounds have to offer from rides and attractions to beloved and famous favourites such as food stalls, game stalls, and everything else. Any event or special occasion can be made more special with the addition of the fairground element, and when it comes to fairground attraction suppliers and providers, only one name comes to mind for many an event organiser: We Are Tricycle.



We Are Tricycle has existed for years, and it has continuously supplied various events with the fairground rides, attractions, games, and stalls needed. The company is a more than able and willing partner for anyone planning an event such as a wedding, an anniversary, a corporate fun day, a birthday, a festival, and more, and its services include full management of all fairground attractions which are also guaranteed to be of the best and highest quality.



And now, We Are Tricycle has added more to its list of traditional fairground games which can be enjoyed by everyone, young and old, and these fairground games are guaranteed to supply event participants with hours and hours of fun and laughter. The traditional fairground games which are now readily available at We Are Tricycle include everything from Hook Duck to Hoopla, with large rings made of wood and wooden blocks adding an air of nostalgia and vintage appeal to the game as well.



We Are Tricycle's Looney Ladder is also a crowd favourite and this one-player game offers loads of fun for any participant and spectators. Another game which is popular at any event is Test Your Strength, the ubiquitous hammer fairground game which is a total of three metres high, and there is also the classic Coconut Shy, where participants try to knock down 2 coconuts using three wooden balls.



About We Are Tricycle

We Are Tricycle is a leading fairground attraction supplier and provider in the UK, and it offers nationwide coverage along with some of the best and most well-designed rides, attractions, stalls, and games for any event or occasion. For the latest details and the best info on this fairground stall hire specialist, visit the company's website.