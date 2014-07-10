We Care Chiropractic Publishes Daily Routine Tips to Keep Pain Symptoms at Bay

Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --Dr. Spence Jahner of We Care Chiropractic Family Wellness Center in Bozeman, Montana has provided a simple, straightforward and affective list of daily guidelines. These wellness tips can improve routine sitting, standing and walking posture and performance, and help eliminate pain symptoms and protect spine and joint health. These simple guidelines are a small part of overall health and are meant to be used in conjunction with regular chiropractic care and a healthy lifestyle.



When standing and sitting, posture is everything. While standing, focus on keeping the chin up and don’t slouch. For extended periods of standing, make sure that comfortable shoes are worn. It’s also important not to lock the knees in an overextended position, as this can put unhealthy fatigue on the joints and tendons and restrict blood flow.



When working at a desk, as many do, it’s easy to forget to periodically move about and get the blood flowing to limbs and extremities. Make sure to rise and stretch every 20 minutes. Also, the type of chair used is extremely important. Posture is critically important when sitting, as is making sure that the chair is adjusted properly so that the back touches the chair with feet on the floor and knees bent at 90 degrees. Avoid looking downwards at a computer screen, instead placing it at eye level. Try not to cross the legs.



Lifting heavy objects is one of the most common ways chiropractors see patients injure themselves. Even lifting light weight objects can result in injury if the body is made to bend, pull or twist unnaturally. To avoid serious damage on the joints, muscles and spine, always be sure to bend at the knees, not at the waist, and avoid lifting anything that is clearly too heavy to safely move.



In general, physical activity can be made less stressful and dangerous on the body by preparing with adequate stretching before long workdays, workouts or sports. Even light gardening, bike rides and playing with kids on the playground or pushing them around in a stroller could cause a pulled muscle or strained joint without a warm-up beforehand.



Working as a caller or using a phone for extended periods can have harsh, long-term effects on neck, spine and jaw health, causing chronic pain and headaches. If using a telephone for long periods, a remote speaker or headset is critical. Avoid grasping the headset between the neck and shoulder at all costs, as this often leads to painful damage to the muscles and vertebrae of this area.



To learn more about how smart, everyday decisions can help reduce pain and encourage overall wellness, visit We Care Chiropractic Family Wellness Center at www.wecarechiro.net.