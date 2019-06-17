We Silver Jewels Are Coming Up with New and Attractive Collections This Monsoon

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --We Silver Jewels, one of the pioneers in silver jewelry wholesale online market, have made a name for itself and has attained popularity, especially among the ladies from all corners of the world. The company's vast assemblage of beautiful silver jewelry has caught the fancy of their clients and their beautiful designs have charmed their way into the hearts of the women. The incredibly low prices have done wonders for the wholesale silver jewelry business.



Some senior officials of the company came together to brief the press about the new arrivals. "We are indebted to our customers for showing us so much love. We have given our 100% in whatever we have undertaken and have taken utmost care in delivering our wholesale beads and other products. Innovative styles, high-quality materials and skilled craftsmanship define us. The feedbacks that we have received from our clients have been encouraging. The wholesale jewelry supplies from our company have been bang on", relayed a marketing executive.



"Our wide array of designs, stamped 925 silver jewelry items, affordable factory direct prices, lead and nickel free jewelry, volume discounts, custom design orders, production orders, tracked shipping, and safe and secure payment are the reasons why we are ahead of our competitors. We are a trusted name. Our workers completely skilled to meet the requirements of our customers. The products that we use range from 925 sterling silver to Swarovski crystals. At We Silver Jewels, we offer great discounts and they are lapped by our female customers", said the Chairman.



The Managing Director added, "We added some amazing new arrivals to our vast assemblage of silver jewelry supplies. The list includes Twisted – 925 Sterling Silver Simple Stud Earrings, Flower – 925 Sterling Silver Kids Ear Studs with Crystal, Heart – Nylon Corded Bracelets, Zodiac Signs – Nylon Corded Bracelets, Bow – 925 Sterling Silver Kids Ear Studs with Crystal, and many more. We are sure that we would be able to win hearts of more and more people with time and wouldn't disappoint them at any cost."



About We Silver Jewels

We Silver Jewels is a front-running silver jewelry wholesale online market in Houston, TX.



To know more, visit: https://www.we-silver-jewels.com/



Full Address: 4660 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096, USA



Phone: 1-844-277-2712