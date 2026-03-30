Weadock & Associates LLC Offers Medicare Part D in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Weadock & Associates, LLC, a trusted insurance agency based in Grand Rapids, specializes in providing comprehensive small business health insurance in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, MI, alongside expert guidance on Medicare Part D in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the firm offers tailored insurance solutions for businesses and individuals in the region.



Weadock & Associates understands the unique challenges small businesses face in securing health coverage that balances cost and quality. Their customized health insurance plans help employers protect their workforce while managing expenses, supporting both business growth and employee satisfaction. The agency's experienced team works closely with clients to craft benefit packages aligned with their specific needs and regulatory compliance.



In addition to small business health insurance, Weadock & Associates provides Medicare Part D services, assisting seniors in Grand Rapids and Kentwood with prescription drug plan selection and enrollment. Their knowledgeable agents help navigate complex Medicare options, ensuring clients choose plans that best fit their healthcare and financial situations.



The agency combines personalized customer service with deep expertise, guided by the third-generation family representative, Drew Polak. The company prides itself on being a reliable partner for both businesses and individuals, with a broad coverage area including Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and surrounding Michigan communities.



Businesses and residents seeking trusted support for small business health insurance or Medicare Part D are encouraged to contact Weadock & Associates at (616) 464-0760 or visit.



For more information on small business health insurance in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan, visit: https://www.weadockandassociates.com/.



Call 616-464-0760 for details.



About Weadock & Associates LLC

Family-owned, BBB-accredited with an A+ rating, Weadock & Associates LLC offers comprehensive insurance services including health, life, disability, Medicare supplements, and commercial insurance, dedicated to enhancing client well-being throughout West Michigan.