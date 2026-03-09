Weadock & Associates LLC Specializes in Small Business Health Insurance in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2026 --Weadock & Associates, LLC, a trusted family-owned insurance agency based in Grand Rapids, continues to lead in providing tailored small business health insurance in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, the agency delivers comprehensive insurance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of local businesses and individuals.



Founded in 2000 by John S. Weadock Sr., Weadock & Associates has built a strong reputation for personalized service, listening closely to clients' needs and offering expert guidance through the complexities of health coverage. Their specialties include group and individual health insurance, life and disability coverage, Medicare supplements, and employee benefits products.



For small businesses in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Weadock & Associates offers customized health insurance plans that help protect employees while managing costs, supporting business growth, and employee satisfaction. The agency's knowledgeable team works directly with clients to tailor benefit packages and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.



Additionally, the firm provides expert guidance on Medicare Part D in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, Michigan, helping seniors navigate prescription drug plans and secure the best coverage options. This multi-generational expertise ensures clients across age groups receive reliable support.



The company strives to be a trusted partner for Grand Rapids and Kentwood businesses, delivering health insurance solutions that fit diverse needs.



Call 616-464-0760 for details.



About Weadock & Associates LLC

Family owned and BBB-accredited with an A+ rating, Weadock & Associates LLC provides comprehensive insurance services in health, life, disability, and commercial lines, focusing on building lasting client relationships throughout West Michigan.