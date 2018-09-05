Wearable Electronics Market Is Expected to Grow Rapidly by 2020

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --According to a research report by Future Market Insights, the market for wearable electronics is slated to greatly expand by 2020. The report titled "Wearable Electronics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2014-2020" states that market witnessed significant growth in 2015 and the same is expected by 2020's end at a doubt digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The versatility of wearables including Bluetooth headsets, pacemakers, fitness bands and hearing aids in a variety of applications such as fitness and wellbeing, entertainment and infotainment, medical and healthcare and other commercial purposes is the reason for this growth.



"This is great news for electronic accessories e-stores like us. The attractive growth opportunities for the wearable electronics industry in the future help us in boosting our sales and motivate us to offer more innovative products to our customers in future", says Amer Erheim, Purchase Manager of RTC Electronics, a trusted place for electronic needs in Mississauga.



The report further highlights that the enhanced functionality and increased user-friendliness of wearable electronics play a key role in pushing the demand in the market and making them popular among the customers. The current market scenario indicates that North America is the leading market for these devices. The sample of the detailed report can be obtained at request here.



About RTC Electronics

RTC Electronics is a leading wholesaler, retailer and online seller of electronic accessories. The company specializes in offering more than 6,000 high-quality electronic gadgets and accessories to professionals and consumers worldwide. They have their head office in Mississauga, a shipping facility in Niagara Falls and a distribution centre in Toronto.