Wearable Healthcare Electronic Devices Market Was Valued at US$ 5,793.9 Million in 2014

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --SA-BRC survey of over 3000 fitness band and smart watch users across the world showed that over 40% users did not care for display of details on the wearable device as long as they could keep tabs on their health parameters through mobile apps. This puts a question on whether smart watches will really take on the wearables market and shake down the share of popular fitness trackers such as the Flex, Shine, Up, Fuel among an increasing plethora of other options.



To read further, please click here:

http://www.sa-brc.com/publish-global-wearable-healthcare-electronic-devices.php



More than a decade ago, one of the most advanced wearable technologies was the heart rate tracker used by athletes around the world. However due to limitations of biosensors, these devices were prone to large percentages of errors and medical professionals had to rely on mobile and portable units in order to monitor the health of athletes. Wearable healthcare electronic devices have surpassed toughest challenges today and created water-proof sensors, reduced error margins by a significant percentage and introduced mobile apps to simplify and ease interpretation by users. The advent of telemetry and wireless technologies has enabled users to send health data wirelessly to their physicians which have reduced visiting charges, waiting period, round trips to clinics and a range of other disadvantages faced earlier. Wireless data transfer set into motion an important aspect of modern healthcare which is Big Data Analytics. The large numbers of wearable healthcare electronic devices are expected to create exabytes of health data on chronic diseases and disorders.



To read further, please click here:

http://www.sa-brc.com/publish-global-wearable-healthcare-electronic-devices.php



This market research encompasses a large variety of wearable healthcare electronic devices such as heart rate monitors, fitness moniters, activity monitors or fitness bands, wearable electrocardiograph (ECG), wearable electroencephalograph (EEG), blood pressure monitors, pain management devices, wearable pediatric and fetal monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices and wearable respiratory devices. Considering this range of devices within the scope of research, SA-BRC analysis concluded that approximately 50 million wearable healthcare electronic devices were sold in 2014. The relaunch of devices such as Google glass will further supplement the growth of this market. Google faced a considerable backlash and criticism for Glass due to the potential encroachment into the privacy of people's lives. However, it found significant applications in healthcare. In 2015, at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's annual meeting, doctors demonstrated how to use Google Glass in a medical setting. Putting the Glass in emergency medicine, military medicine and emergency rooms can give medical experts an excellent chance of saving more lives. Looking at a patient remotely prior to being brought in an emergency room will provide ample opportunity to set up the place on a case to case basis. Google Glass 2 called Google Enterprise, expected to be launched in 2016 will feature an upgraded processor, prism and external battery pack.



To read further, please click here:

http://www.sa-brc.com/publish-global-wearable-healthcare-electronic-devices.php