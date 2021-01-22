Weathershield Makes Waves with Its 50 Year Roof

Gulf Breeze, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --Weathershield, a roofing construction company located in Pensacola, Florida, has built a reputation for its 50 year roofs. With attention to detail, high quality manufacturing partners, and an expert crew, Weathershield has set itself apart in the metal roofing industry.



Normal shingle roofing tends to last between 10 and 20 years depending on the environment, color of roof, material, skill level of contractors who constructed the roof, and level of maintenance. Weathershield has stepped onto the scene and nearly tripled the lifetime of its customer's roofs by using metal roofing instead of the typical shingle roof.



Opposite of shingle roofing, metal roofing can withstand fire, snow, high winds, hail, and heavy rain making it a more durable option. However, the 50 year roof is not only born out of its premium materials and technology, but also the people who construct it. Weathershield takes pride in their work.



"We use the best installation materials available. Every screw, every boot, and every piece of underlayment is always premium. We want our customers to have the best, so we're always on top of the latest technological advancements."



Weathershield has set itself apart in many ways. Among having received the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and the National Best of the Best Award in 2020, Weathershield excels because of its team.



"Our crews are experts. Whether it's re-roofing an existing roof or new construction, you'd be hard-pressed to find a group of people that takes more pride in what they do. Not to mention, we do an excellent job of repairing any rotten fascia, soffit, or decking that needs to replaced. Attention to detail is a requirement for our company," says a team member from Weathershield.



Weathershield's 50 year roof is what makes them stand out, but it's the team at Weathershield that has placed their company at the top of the roofing business through the panhandle of Florida.



About Weathershield

