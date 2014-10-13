Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Businesses have seen their online presence grow by 400% with Singapore’s One-Stop Centre for Web Design - Webcreation.com.sg



A majority of business entities in Singapore are confined to doing business within the Geographical confines of their location. By moving the business online, these barriers are broken and a larger market share is accessible. Customers and clients from anywhere in the world have access to the business’ products and services, and orders are also easily fulfilled through online checkout systems.



According to webcreation.com.sg, the businesses that they have helped create an online presence for have seen an average growth of over 400%. Companies that had previously been making losses have quickly recovered and moved on to rapidly increase their profit margin.



A representative from Web Creation explained how this shift from an offline business to an online presence was able to bring about such growth: “It’s simple. All you have to do is to have a professional web developer company create for you a business website. Such a website extends your business to the Internet, where people can reach you and do business with you without having to come to your offline premises.”



“However, your website has to be well-thought through. It should be optimized for search engines, a process called Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The content within the website should also be professionally written to please, educate and inform your website visitor, while helping with the SEO.”



Webcreation.com.sg believes that having a good website is not the end of moving the business online. Hiring professional online marketing agencies that can help the business dominate a niche market on all online platforms helps drive more targeted customers to the business.



However, moving a brick-and-mortar business to an online one has proved to be a challenging one for some companies: “Doing all this hiring can be quite a headache for most businesses in Singapore. That is why most remain in the dark ages of being 100% offline. However, at webcreation.com.sg, we have availed all these services on one platform. Any client who comes to us gets an all-inclusive package that cuts across web design and development, web content writing, and online marketing services.”



By utilizing a single agency for all online services, operational costs are reduced and tracking the effectiveness of such online platforms are made easier.



According to recent reports on information technology trends in Singapore, webcreation.com.sg ranked amongst the top few for web design and development services companies, as well as online marketing solutions companies in Singapore.



Besides establishing an online presence and breaking the geographical barrier, having a website has added value to businesses. Time zones are no longer an issue and businesses are able to run 24/7. Potential customers save time from travelling and spend it browsing online catalogues instead, resulting in higher conversion rates.



Having a good website for your business boosts customer confidence and corporate Image, resulting in greater client satisfaction and higher revenue.



Webcreation.com.sg is a Singapore-based web design agency. They offer a full-service approach to e-commerce, from strategy and design all the way through to SEARCH MARKETING, analytics and conversion optimisation recommendations. Their aim to provide the best customer satisfaction means that their team of experts and professional employees are dedicated in helping your business to become successful through effective web strategies, such as search engine optimization. At affordable rates, our designs and our commitment make us one of the leading web design agencies in Singapore.



