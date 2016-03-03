Lead to Conversion Announces Redesign of Chateau Polonez Site

Hudson, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Ohio-based Lead to Conversion has recently announced the completion of a new search engine optimized website for their client, Chateau Polonez. The new Chateau Polonez website is now optimized for the company's online marketing campaigns, with high levels of qualified traffic now directed towards the company's new website.



The new Chateau Polonez website has been designed with the modern web visitor in mind. It features an intuitive navigational experience that allows visitors to move seamlessly from one area of the site to the next. It also combines a foundation for pinpoint SEO with refined, responsive web design. The responsive nature of the site's design will ensure it works flawlessly across all devices, whether the user is viewing from the latest cell phone or their home PC.



Also, the Chateau Polonez website now features all the required content motivated customers need to make their purchase decision. It's the type of commitment to online marketing excellence that will ensure Chateau Polonez achieves lasting results within their 2016 campaigns and beyond.



Through Lead to Conversion's work on the Chateau Polonez website, it's expected that Chateau Polonez will now cement their leadership position within their industry. Lead to Conversion's experience as an industry-leading web design agency has been instrumental in helping growing organizations such as Chateau Polonez expand their brands and improve their online marketing results.



The Lead to Conversion team is now inviting all business owners to learn more about their work and to review their comprehensive range of expert online marketing and design services. It's a standout service selection expected of one of the leaders in the industry.



To learn more about Lead to Conversion, please contact their office team today at 855-473-6582 or visit their newly updated business website directly at LeadToConversion.com.