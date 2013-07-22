Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --It is important to realize that just designing and building a website does not mean you are going to receive Internet search engine traffic. We see so many businesses that believe if they build a website and upload to the World Wide Web, that they will get all kinds of new business.



The fact is over 92% of websites that get uploaded to the web, are never found or even seen. The only people who ever visit or have seen the website might only be the webmaster and the website owner.



I-Media1 web design and SEO professionals know how important it is to have a great design but even more important is to get your website ranked on all the major search engines so you can get all that traffic and additional business.



There are millions of people using the internet to search for businesses, services and products, and with the changes in Google's algorithms,(panda) you need to have search engine optimization done the correct way and only using white hat tactics. I-Media1 knows how to perform that won't get you banned or lower your ranking. I-Media1 uses a quality network of businesses, websites and social media that is useful for people and that search engines respect.



