Web Entrepreneur Launches 2BetterYourself.info, a Website Featuring Quality Healthy Living Supplies

Harrisburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Karen Howard is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.2BetterYourself.info. The website offers a wide variety of healthy living supplies including fitness equipment, health care and medical supplies, yoga products, health monitors, and therapeutic devices. Howard was inspired by amount of people looking to quality health care supplies to help them radiate health from the inside out as they take on each day in our fast-paced world. Through her online store, Howard wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can greet clients with a confident smile or de-stress after a long day with quality massage equipment.



There are many excellent healthy living supplies featured within the merchandise of 2BetterYourself.info. The website carries items including fitness and slimming supplies such as portable resistance bands and ab wheel rollers; health care products including family emergency medical supplies and digital blood pressure monitors; yoga essentials including fitness foam rollers and non-slip fitness socks; and more. In the future, Howard plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Howard regarding each and every transaction made on 2BetterYourself.info. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout with neatly organized categories, so customers can quickly find everything from a compression brace for arthritis support to an ear care tool set to ensure clear hearing.



To complement the main website, Howard is also launching a blog located at http://www.BetterYourselfBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality healthy living supplies in general such as getting toned up from the comfort of your home with strength training equipment, staying active pain-free with a knee support brace, and using a walking pedometer to set distance goals and reach them. Howard hopes to give valuable tips and information on living a full and radiant life every day with quality health care supplies.



