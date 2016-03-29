Web Entrepreneur Launches AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com, a Website Offering Home and Garden Products

Matthews, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Ann Bartram is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com. The website offers a broad selection of home and garden products including home furniture, garden tools, seasonal decor, lighting products, home and kitchen decor, gardening and lawn care products, outdoor decor items, and furniture. Bartram was inspired to start her website by her own interest in finding items for her home and garden that worked well and fit within a budget. Since not everyone can afford an interior designer or decorator, she decided to offer a website where customers could find products that they enjoyed at affordable prices.



There are many excellent home and garden products featured within the merchandise of AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com. The website offers a wide selection of products including home and garden decor, rugs, home and outdoor lighting, outdoor maintenance products, gardening tools, and much more. In the future, she will continue adding products to the website constantly so that she can offer customers a wide selection of products that they might be interested in. She hopes to offer all of the items that customers need to make their homes more comfortable and to create spaces that they can really be proud of.



Providing a website that offers quality products that customers can afford is very important to Bartram. She will be adding all of the products to her website by hand so that she can select the best products for her customers. Since she truly enjoys making her home and backyard area into a place of retreat that she is proud to share with others, she is excited to help customers on AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com who share this interest with her and wish to create spaces in their homes that reflect their own personality.



In addition to the main website, Bartram is launching a blog located at http://www.AnnsHomeAndGardenBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to decorating various spaces in the home. Bartram will be providing information from the start of home refurbishing with choosing paint colors to furnishing and decorating their homes. The blog will offer information on the specific products, creating and maintaining garden spaces, and decorating home and garden areas. The goal of the blog is to share information that can help customers create their own home and garden havens.



About AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com

AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ann Bartram.



Ann Bartram

http://www.AnnsHomeAndGardenShop.com

(704) 641-1190



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com