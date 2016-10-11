Web Entrepreneur Launches AutoRestorationGroup.com, a Website Featuring Quality Auto Parts and Accessories

Sykesville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Owen Johnson is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.AutoRestorationGroup.com. The website offers a wide variety of auto parts and accessories with a particular focus on car electronics and stereo systems, auto lights, motorcycle parts and equipment, and auto GPS products. Johnson was inspired by the amount of people who want the convenience of shopping for auto parts online without the hassle of going to a shop or paying for expensive repairs. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Johnson wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can give their car a nice upgrade or find quality replacement parts to efficiently do repairs themselves.



There are many excellent auto parts and accessories featured within the merchandise of AutoRestorationGroup.com. The website carries items including the latest car electronics such as car reverse radar monitoring systems and car stereo DVD players with Bluetooth and GPS; motorcycle parts and accessories such as shockproof easy-install rearview mirrors and motorcycle safety gloves; car lights including RV LED spotlights and luxurious LED turn signal side lights; and more. In the future, Johnson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Johnson regarding each and every transaction made on AutoRestorationGroup.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of auto parts and accessories and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a new side mirror to easily replace a cracked one or take their ride to the next level with a powerful Bluetooth stereo system.



To complement the main website, Johnson is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheAutoRestorationBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality auto parts and accessories in general such as keeping your ride sleek and stylish with an LED side light, the benefits of the latest GPS navigation systems to find the faster way to get anywhere, and ensuring safety with replacement motorcycle mirrors. Johnson hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying more comfort in your ride and easy DIY repairs with high quality auto parts.



About AutoRestorationGroup.com

AutoRestorationGroup.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Owen Johnson.



Owen Johnson

http://www.AutoRestorationGroup.com

336-429-1831



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com