Web Entrepreneur Launches BestTravelHelper.com, a Website Offering Quality Travel Booking and Luggage

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --Ruth Schwab is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website, http://www.BestTravelHelper.com. The website offers travel booking and a broad variety of travel products including travel luggage, maps, GPS systems, and many other travel accessories. Schwab started her website because she was a member of a travel club. She wanted to be able to share the experience of being able to quickly and easily book travel online with her customers. Her website was built as a one stop shop for travel, offering both travel booking and the products people might need for their trip.



There are many excellent travel products featured within the merchandise of BestTravelHelper.com. The website offers products including hardshell luggage, Garmin Nuvi GPS systems, rolling duffel bags, travel carry on luggage, expandable luggage sets, Samsonite luggage sets, and many more travel essentials. In the future, Schwab plans to add travel books and a large variety of old and current maps. By continuing to add products, she hopes to make it so that customers are able to get all of the travel products they need right on the website.



Providing customers with a wonderful place to book travel and buy other items that they might need when they are traveling, sets the website apart from other travel sites. Schwab built the website as a place where people could come to book hotels, airfare, and car rentals with confidence. After a customer has booked a vacation, they can look through the categories of BestTravelHelper.com to find all of the other travel essentials that they might need for their trip.



To complement the main website, Schwab is also launching a blog located at http://www.How2SaveOnTraveling.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to travel. Schwab will be writing about particular areas that are fun to travel to, travel topics such as how to pack properly for a trip, and interesting vacation stories. The purpose of the blog is to share further information with customers to make it so that they are able to make good decisions about where to travel.



About BestTravelHelper.com

BestTravelHelper.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ruth Schwab.



Ruth Schwab

http://www.BestTravelHelper.com

(405) 202-0910



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com