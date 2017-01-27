Web Entrepreneur Launches BikerBobsShopping.com, a Website Featuring Quality Motorcycle Supplies

Newell, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Robert Jorgensen is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BikerBobsShopping.com. The website offers a wide variety of motorcycle supplies including motorcycles from the top trusted brands, motorcycle parts and tool kits, and sleek motorcycle apparel and accessories. Jorgensen was inspired by his own experiences as a biker and the way that the right motorcycle tools and equipment keep his freedom machine reliable and ready for any adventure. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Jorgensen wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have quality and affordable motorcycle gear for long-term riding satisfaction.



There are many excellent motorcycle supplies featured within the merchandise of BikerBobsShopping.com. The website carries items including new and pre-owned motorcycles such as Honda and Yamaha models as well as custom-built bikes; motorcycle parts and tools including Craftsman hand tools and mechanic tool sets; biker apparel including men's leather jackets and classic motorcycle vests; and more. In the future, Jorgensen plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Jorgensen regarding each and every transaction made on BikerBobsShopping.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on his own firsthand experience as an avid rider. The website features an affordable selection of quality products, so customers can stay comfortable on any adventure with bike rain suits or find their next sleek motorcycle by shopping the new and pre-owned selection.



To complement the main website, Jorgensen is also launching a blog located at http://www.BikerStoreBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to motorcycle supplies in general such as staying sleek and stylish with leather motorcycle accessories, keeping your bike well-maintained with motorcycle tool kits, and upgrading your ride to a new or pre-owned motorcycle from a trusted brand. Jorgensen hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying the taste of freedom everyday with quality motorcycle gear.



BikerBobsShopping.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Robert Jorgensen.



