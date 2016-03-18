Web Entrepreneur Launches BobsMonumentalDealz.com, a Website Offering a Variety of Quality Products

Nazareth, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Robert Correll is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BobsMonumentalDealz.com. The website offers a broad selection of products including homemade crafts, cycling gear, health and fitness products, electronics, and outdoor gear. Correll was inspired to start his website by his desire to offer quality products to customers who needed them. He chose products that he himself was interested in to ensure he was offering the best products for his customers.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of BobsMonumentalDealz.com. The website offers products including kinesiology tape, sports watches, road bicycle shoes, weight lifting gloves, ultrasonic humidifiers, windproof cycling jackets, Xiaomi Bluetooth speakers, compression socks, art and craft tools, cycling sunglasses, doll clothes, goggles, and much more. In the future, Bob will continue to add different products to the site as he finds more quality products that customers might be interested in.



Providing a well-organized and attractive website is very important to Correll. The website is designed with complementary colors and an interesting background to create a more appealing look overall. Customers can easily find the items that they are searching for because BobsMonumentalDealz.com is divided up into different sections. The site includes bright pictures and detailed descriptions of each product so that customers are able to easily get an idea of what they are purchasing.



To complement the main website, Correll is also launching a blog located at http://www.BobsOnlineMallBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to the products offered on the main website. Correll will be writing about the different products, the features of these products, and how they can be used in different situations. The purpose of the blog is to provide a little bit more detail about the products so that customers will be able to make informed purchasing decisions.



About BobsMonumentalDealz.com

BobsMonumentalDealz.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Robert Correll.



Robert Correll

http://www.BobsMonumentalDealz.com

610-759-4248



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com