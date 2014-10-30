Web Entrepreneur Launches BricBracShop.com, a Website Featuring Paintings, Vintage Items, and Fine Jewelry

Kaukauna, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Darlene Arndt is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BricBracShop.com. The website features a wide assortment of home decorating items such as vintage items, oil paintings, antiques, and figurines as well as fine jewelry. Arndt was inspired to start her website because she had been collecting these items for many years and soon found she didn’t have space for them all in her home. She has a deep connection to these items and wanted to be able to share them with people who could appreciate them the way that she does.



There are many beautiful products featured within the merchandise available on BricBracShop.com. The website offers products including antique rings, abstract oil paintings, tanzanite rings, antique figurines, topaz earrings, cubic zirconia rings, fine art reproductions, diamond heart necklaces, and much more. Products available on the site are produced with materials such as bone, wood, porcelain, ceramics, jade, silver, gold, resin, brass, glass, hand-blown glass, mirrors, stainless steel, Depression glass, and carnival glass. In the future, Arndt is planning on adding some other items that would not be vintage or antique items, but would be good for decorating homes, such as floral arrangements and silk plants. By continuing to add products to her site, she hopes to have customers stop by to see what new items they might like to order for their own collections or for gifts for their friends.



Providing interesting products that would be hard to find elsewhere is very important to Arndt, regarding the items offered on BricBracShop.com. All of the items listed on her site are unique and different. These products are rare and cannot just be found at any other store. Arndt especially loves the antique items that she has for sale. “When you hold them in your hand you can almost hear the past in them. They tell a story,” she explains.



In addition to her main website, Arndt will also be launching a blog located at http://www.BricBracShopBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products that are offered on her main site. Arndt will be talking about how to care for some of the different items that she has, how to make sure to keep these items looking their best, different artists that have created some of these items, and the history behind these items. The goal of the blog is to give customers the information that they might need to better understand and care for the items that they purchase.



