Web Entrepreneur Launches CatsNKittenStuff.com, a Website Featuring Quality Cat Care Supplies

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --Katharine Weiss is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CatsNKittenStuff.com. The website offers a wide variety of cat care supplies including designer and heated cat beds, cat houses and perches, cat health products, cat toys, and cat travel essentials. Weiss was inspired by the importance of the right cat care to keep a feline friend ready to cuddle with and love his or her beloved owner. Through her online store, Weiss wanted to provide customers with a one-stop shop to add comfort and style to a cat's daily living while staying on top of their busy lives.



There are many excellent cat care supplies featured within the merchandise of CatsNKittenStuff.com. The website carries items including cat beds such as traditional dome beds for privacy and designer kitty loungers; cat furniture including hanging cat condos ideal for playing and climbing as well as kitty sill perches; cat toys including interactive scratcher toys and wellness cat dancer toys; and more. In the future, Weiss plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Weiss regarding each and every transaction made on CatsNKittenStuff.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a cat fountain to ensure a cat is never without fresh water or a pet stroller for getting fresh air in style.



To complement the main website, Weiss is also launching a blog located at http://www.CatsNKittenStuffBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to cat care in general such as ensuring a cat's year-round comfort with heated cat beds, the benefits of cat supplements, and giving a cat his or her very own place to relax with a window mounted cat perch. Weiss hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping cats comfortable and happy every day with quality cat care supplies.



About CatsNKittenStuff.com

CatsNKittenStuff.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Katharine Weiss.



Katharine Weiss

http://www.CatsNKittenStuff.com