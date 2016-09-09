Web Entrepreneur Launches CherylsClosetCity.com, a Website Featuring Quality Fashion Apparel and Advice

Montgomery, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Cheryl Culp is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CherylsClosetCity.com. The website offers a wide variety of fashion apparel and expert fashion advice, including the latest fashion accessories, celebrity fashion, fashion style tips, and men's and women's fashion clothing. Culp was inspired by the important role that style plays in everyday life, as it shows the world who you are and that you are competent and confident in the workplace. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Culp wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have the right stylish outfit for any occasion.



There are many excellent fashion products featured within the merchandise of CherylsClosetCity.com. The website carries items including fashion jeans such as women's skinny and boyfriend jeans and men's relaxed and straight jeans; women's dresses including work dresses and cocktail dresses; men's shirts including polo shirts and crew neck shirts; fashion accessories including belts, sunglasses, wallets, and scarves; and more. In the future, Culp plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Culp regarding each and every transaction made on CherylsClosetCity.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products as well as valuable fashion advice. The website features blog posts on the latest fashion trends as well as fashion clothing and accessories so customers can quickly find a cute dress for their next night out or a new men's fashion look.



To complement the main website, Culp is also launching a blog located at http://www.CherylsClosetBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to the latest fashion trends in general such as the treating yourself to the latest designer clothes, getting great plus size fashion tips, and finding trendy looks for men. Culp hopes to give valuable tips and information on feeling confident and beautiful every day with the great fashion products and advice.



