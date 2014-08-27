Web Entrepreneur Launches CinJimOutdoorFurniture.com, a Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Furniture

Oaklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --James Connaughton is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.CinJimOutdoorFurniture.com. The website features a wide array of outdoor patio furnishings including garden swings, outdoor sofa furniture, patio folding tables, teak chairs and tables, and more items to help improve the comfort of a backyard area. Connaughton was inspired to start his business by his interest in decorating his own backyard and making it more comfortable. He wanted to provide his customers with a comfortable place for them to sit on their patio and watch the sunset or talk with friends and family.



There are many unique outdoor furniture products featured within the merchandise of CinJimOutdoorFurniture.com. The website offers something for everyone who wants to make their patio more comfortable including unique garden swings, outdoor sofa cushions, beautiful teak chairs and tables, lounge deck chairs, dining sets, and much more. In the future, Connaughton would like to add new products to the items already listed on the site. By adding more unique furniture, he hopes to encourage customers to come back for any new patio furniture that they might need.



Providing quality outdoor furniture that will last for years to come is important to Connaughton regarding CinJimOutdoorFurniture.com. He hand picks the items that he displays on his site, ensuring that these are products that he would be happy to purchase himself. Most of the products are made of teak. He has extreme confidence in the longevity of this material due to personal experiences with the way that teak maintains its beauty even when exposed to the weather.



In addition to the main website, Connaughton is also launching a blog located at http://www.OutdoorDesignBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to outdoor furniture and spending time outdoors. Connaughton plans to write about ways to enjoy the outdoors in the comfort of your backyard, the benefits of having different pieces of furniture in a space, and how to make your outdoor space more comfortable. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to make informed patio furniture purchases.



