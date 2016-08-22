Web Entrepreneur Launches CJToyFactory.com, a Website Featuring Quality Toys and Electronic Accessories

Bella Vista, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --Clydean Lowery is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CJToyFactory.com. The website offers a wide variety of toys and electronic accessories with a particular focus on educational toys, fun toy gadgets, remote control hobby toys, as well as handy batteries and chargers. Lowery was inspired by her four great grandchildren and how important it is to give them an enriching selection of toys that they can use to spark their interest in learning while enjoying quality play time. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Lowery wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure their young ones can have quality toys and gadgets to help them enhance their learning and growth.



There are many excellent toys and electronics featured within the merchandise of CJToyFactory.com. The website carries items including educational toys such as variety blocks and brain teaser puzzles; gadget toys including stress relief squeeze toys and novelty toys; RC toys and hobby items including RC battle fighting robots and RC quadcopters; electronics including portable solar power battery chargers and Alkaline batteries; and more. In the future, Lowery plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Lowery regarding each and every transaction made on CJToyFactory.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on her own firsthand experience with children and the items they find most exciting and educational. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from Scrabble tiles for their next game night to a fun stress toy they can use to squeeze out their frustrations.



To complement the main website, Lowery is also launching a blog located at http://www.ToyFactoryBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to toys and electronics in general such as staying active with hobby toy cars, having fun with an electric shock pen, and building problem-solving skills with metal puzzles. Lowery hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding quality toys to enhance learning and fun every day.



