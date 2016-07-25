Web Entrepreneur Launches ClemmonsSportingGoods.com, a Website Featuring Quality Sports Equipment

Pixley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --George Clemmons is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.ClemmonsSportingGoods.com. The website offers a wide variety of sports equipment with a particular focus on the team sports gear, athletic apparel, and sports accessories such as football kicking holders and hats. Clemmons was inspired by his own experiences with sports, as he is an avid follower of many different sports over the television and radio including soccer and golf. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Clemmons wanted to help all of the athletes out there get the products that they would need to ensure they have the comfort and satisfaction they're looking for when participating in their favorite sports and activities.



There are many excellent sporting goods featured within the merchandise of ClemmonsSportingGoods.com. The website carries items including Under Armour baseball pants, Easton baseball bats, outdoor toys and games, TaylorMade products, trail running shoes, boys' training pants and soccer cleats, girls' running and basketball shoes, swimwear, loose-fit apparel, men's training apparel, track pants, tennis balls, golf balls ranging from distance to spin balls, exercise and fitness gear, and more. In the future, Clemmons plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as he gets a feel for what customers are looking for. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Clemmons regarding each and every transaction made on ClemmonsSportingGoods.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of sporting goods and an easy way to order what they need. Customers have easy access to top brands and sports equipment made available at affordable prices so they don't have to go from store to store, looking for what they need.



To complement the main website, Clemmons is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportingGoodsStoreBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality sports equipment in general such as the benefits of TaylorMade and Titleist golf balls and finding the best outdoor sporting goods for all ages. Topics already covered include staying in the right sports mindset with Nike soccer cleats and getting kids introduced to baseball with DeMarini bats. Clemmons hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding the right equipment to feed your passion for sports and get to the next level.



