Web Entrepreneur Launches CraftyBA.com, a Website Featuring Quality Crafting Supplies and Inspiration

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Barbara Nelson is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CraftyBA.com. The website offers a wide variety of crafting supplies and inspiration including scrapbooking supplies, knitting and crocheting essentials, unique project guide books, home décor crafting materials, and useful craft kits. Nelson was inspired by the way that crafting allows us to capture a personality or an unforgettable moment in a design and create something you will never find in a store. Through her online store, Nelson wanted to help others find a vast variety of crafting supplies, so their projects are only limited by their imaginations.



There are many excellent crafting products featured within the merchandise of CraftyBA.com. The website carries items including home, garden, and living supplies such as exotic design lace material and 3D floral mesh design fabric; craft and hobby guide books including lace knitting guides and colorful Afghan crochet designs; scrapbooking supplies including decorative cardstock stickers and clear liquid glue; and more. In the future, Nelson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Nelson regarding each and every transaction made on CraftyBA.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find beading supplies for their next captivating jewelry design or add the perfect professional touch to their homemade greeting cards with woven labels.



To complement the main website, Nelson is also launching a blog located at http://www.CraftyBABlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality crafting supplies in general such as capturing memories at their finest with scrapbooking supplies, using googly eyes to add some care-free personality, and creating dazzling masterpieces with jewelry making supplies. Nelson hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying your most fulfilling hobbies with the right crafting products.



About CraftyBA.com

CraftyBA.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Nelson.



Barbara Nelson

http://www.CraftyBA.com

281-653-9812



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com