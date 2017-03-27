Web Entrepreneur Launches DailyPoolPlayers.com, a Website Featuring Quality Pool Playing Supplies

Westland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --Charles Allen is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DailyPoolPlayers.com. The website offers a wide variety of pool playing supplies including fiberglass pool cues, pool table covers, pool table levelers, NFL team billiard balls, and wood cue racks. Allen was inspired by his own passion for the challenge and the fulfillment of pool from the time he was asked to be the protégé of Willie Mosconi, known as the world champion pool player. After being challenged by Mosconi and Willie Hoppe, known as the carom billiards champion, to a match after winning a Friday night pool tournament, Allen and his friend ended up winning. From then on, Allen was hooked and still plays passionately to this day. Through his online store, Allen wanted to help others get the products that they would need to enjoy quality pool year after year.



There are many excellent pool supplies featured within the merchandise of DailyPoolPlayers.com. The website carries items including billiard balls such as NBA team balls as well as NFL team balls for display or play; billiard table covers featuring durable designs; billiard and pool cues for smooth and consistent performance; and more. In the future, Allen plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include novelty pool tables and other unique and useful essentials. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Allen regarding each and every transaction made on DailyPoolPlayers.com. He wants to ensures that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Allen has been a member of the American Poolplayers Association for over thirty years and look forward to sharing his expertise and passion for pool through helpful articles and quality supplies.



To complement the main website, Allen is also launching a blog located at http://www.BilliardBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality pool supplies in general such as the benefits of slate pool tables, improving consistency and focus in your game, and tips for buying the best pool table for your needs. Allen hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying pool as a lifelong sport with quality products.



